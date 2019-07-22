Ukraine won the silver medal of the world fencing championship (video)
The men’s team of Ukraine won the “silver”on the command sword of the fencing world championship in Budapest.
The team included Bogdan Nikishin, Igor Raslin, Anatoly Gerey and Roman Svichkar, UNIAN reports.
On the way to the final, the Ukrainians were stronger teams in Hong Kong (45:40), Hungary (45:36) and Italy (37:34), and in the semifinals confidently deal with China – 38:24.
In the final match Ukrainian epee fencers in a tense struggle gave way to French – 37:45. The struggle went on until the ninth round, where Anatoly Gerey lost to Yannick Borel – 2:10.
Recall, the Ukrainian sabre fencer Olga Kharlan became world champion in fencing.