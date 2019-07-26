Ukraine’s Central election Commission released final data on elections to the Parliament: party Zelensky received 43% of votes (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Central election Commission of Ukraine has processed 100% of protocols received from polling stations after voting in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada. After the counting of votes it became clear that the party of President Vladimir Zelensky “servant of the people” gathered of 43.16%.

In second place was “the Opposition platform For life,” Yuriy Boyko from 13.05% in the third – party ex-Premier Yulia Tymoshenko’s “Fatherland” from 8.18%, RIA “Novosti”.

The Parliament also got the party of former President Poroshenko “European solidarity” (8,10%) and musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s “the Voice” (5,82%).

Not passed the five percent barrier, the Radical party of Oleh Lyashko (4,01%), “Strength and honor” Igor Smeshko (3,82%), “Opposition bloc” (3.03 percent), the role of Sharia (or 2.23%), “Freedom” (2,15%). Less than 1% scored the green Party (0,66%) and the party of mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy “Association “Samopomich” (0,62%), reports “Interfax”.

In the ballot on party lists had been submitted on 22 party.

According to the CEC, all party lists ran 2746 candidates in majority districts – 3085 candidates, said “Ukrainian truth”.

The extraordinary elections were held in Ukraine on 21 July by a mixed system: 225 candidates were elected by party lists in the national multi-member district and 199 – by the majority system in single-member districts. The turnout was 49,84%. She became the lowest-ever parliamentary elections in Ukraine, reports TASS. Of the 29 million citizens included in the lists for voting at the polling came more than 14.7 million people.

Now the CEC no later than August 4 shall sum up the elections, and until 9 August to officially publish them in the Newspapers “Holos Ukrainy” and “Governmental courier”.

Until August 29, the CEC on registration of the elected deputies. At the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of IX convocation must convene no later than September 9. Before opening the deputies will take the oath, and from that moment the Ukrainian Parliament will begin work in a new composition.