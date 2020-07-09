Ukraine’s economy has lost 5.9 per cent Korrespondent.net
Photo: facebook.com/mineconomdev
The decrease in the total economic activity due COVID-19 have fallen off the composite output index of goods and services in January-may to 7.3%
In may, most industries slowed falling amid easing of the quarantine restrictions, according to economy Ministry.
The gross domestic product of Ukraine in January-may fell by 5.9%. This is stated in the review of the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture.
According to Ministry of economy in may, most industries slowed falling amid easing of the quarantine restrictions.
In this regard, in may increased the expectations index of business activity up to 37 points compared to 29.9 in April. At the same time, a reading below 50 indicates pessimistic business sentiment.
The decrease in the total economic activity due COVID-19 accelerated the fall of the composite index of production of goods and services in January-may to 7.3% compared to 6.7% in January-April.
As reported, in January-March, 2020 Ukraine’s GDP fell 1.3% compared to the same period of 2019. While a preliminary assessment released in mid-may, the figure was 1.5%.
