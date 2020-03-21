Ukraine’s Eurobonds reached new lows in price
Eurobonds of Ukraine for the Monday-Wednesday of this week has reached new lows in price and highs in yields of 11.5-14%, on Thursday to have stabilized at this level.
It is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
As reported by market participants, the week rates grew by 1.7 to 5.1 percentage points (p. p.), most significantly on the short end of the curve.
In particular, the yield for the short-term bonds maturing in early September of this year increased to 13.1% from 8%, Eurobonds with maturity in 2022 – up to 14% from 9.5%.
At the same time, the growth of yields at the long end of the curve was not so great: the rates of securities maturing in 2027 rose by 2.9 percentage points to 13%, and the long maturing in 2032 by 1.7 percentage points to 11.6%.
In addition, a new low cost from the beginning of November 2018 reached a GDP-warrants – 52,6% of face value, down from 74.2 percent at the end of last week, 90% – at the end of last week or 107.5% and three and a half weeks ago.
Deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine Oleg Churiy this week stated that the external debt markets for countries such as Ukraine, today almost closed.
“The debt markets in almost markets, even for companies with high credit rating are closed. Today only the public traded securities of leading countries: the US, Germany, we see a very large decrease in the yield on these securities. If we talk about one another, their yield is very greatly increased, today almost a closed market for all” – described Cure the situation.