Ukraine’s FX reserves exceed $28 billion
Photo: Press service of the NBU
Reserves of Ukraine in June rose more than $3 billion
The growth of reserves due to the proceeds from the tranche from the IMF and associated funding, as well as build-up of currency purchase NBU on the interbank market.
International reserves of Ukraine in June increased by 12.4% and reached $28,516 billion this was reported on the website of the National Bank on Tuesday, July 7.
“Last time at this level they were in the fall of 2012. Significant growth in reserves in the past month due to the receipt of the first tranche under the new program with the International monetary Fund (IMF) and the related financing and the increase of currency purchase NBU on the interbank currency market”, – stated in the message.
The press service reminded that in June, Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF by $2,076 billion, as well as associated official financing from the EU with a volume of EUR 500 million. In addition, the government has placed bonds of internal state loan (government bonds) denominated in foreign currency, to EUR 353.3 million.
It is also stated that in the past month for the servicing and repayment of public debt in foreign currency have been directed almost $1.2 billion.
Infographics NBU
Recall that in may the reserves of Ukraine decreased by 1.3% to $25,372 bn while Ukraine paid debts of nearly $1.5 billion, but of this amount was compensated by new acquisitions.
