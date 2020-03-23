Ukraine’s GDP will fall by 5%. And this is the best — the office of the President
March 23, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
5% fall of Ukraine’s GDP in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus in the optimistic scenario. This statement was made Deputy head of the Office of the President, Yulia Koval, transfers “Interfax-Ukraine”.
“In the optimistic scenario, coronavirus, we see a drop of 5% of GDP this year,” said Kovaliv during online discussion СOVID-19, organized by the European business Association on Monday, March 23.
However, she noted that due to the unstable situation it is difficult to build macroeconomic predictions. “The situation is changing every day,” — said the Deputy head of the President’s Office.