Ukraine’s international reserves decreased due to repayment of debt
International reserves of Ukraine as of October 1, 2019 decreased to 21,44 billion dollars, while on 1 September accounted for 22.02 billion. On this day, October 7, informs the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), noting that this is preliminary data.
“In September, they decreased by 2.6% due to significant amounts of repayments of public debt”, – stated in the message.
As said in the NBU, the volume of international reserves cover 3.4 months of the future import, is sufficient to meet the obligations of Ukraine as well as ongoing operations of the government and the national Bank.
In September, Ukraine has carried out peak payments on servicing and repayment of public and publicly guaranteed debt in foreign currency in the amount of 1.97 billion dollars (equivalent).
According to the regulator, to 1.22 billion of this amount, Ukraine has sent to the servicing and repayment Eurobonds 560,9 million dollars – paid for liabilities to the International monetary Fund, and the remainder to other obligations to foreign creditors and international financial organizations.