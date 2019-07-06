Ukraine’s international reserves exceeded $20.6 billion
In June, the international reserves increased by 6.4% to $20.6 billion
This is stated in the message NBU.
As of July 1, 2019, the international reserves of Ukraine, according to preliminary data, amounted to 20 638,900 million dollars (equivalent).
In June, they increased by 6.4% due primarily to the placement of government Eurobonds and purchase of National Bank currency on the interbank market.
In General, the dynamics of reserves during the month was determined by the following factors: first, the operation of the government public debt management.
As of June proceeds from the placement of bonds of internal and external public debt amounted to 1 612,4 million dollars.
In particular, Eurobonds received 1 billion euros from t – bills- 325,8 million and $ 148,0 million euros.
A portion of these proceeds were directed on servicing and repayment of public and publicly guaranteed debt in foreign currency.
The total of such payments amounted to 952,4 million dollars (equivalent).
Of them 773,6 million dollars paid on government bonds.
Payments of the government and the National Bank in favor of the International monetary Fund amounted to 157.5 million dollars.
The rest of the funds directed to the fulfillment of other obligations to foreign creditors and international financial organizations.
Also, a favorable situation on the foreign exchange market as a result of continued positive pricing environment for Ukrainian exports moderate volumes of imports and foreign capital inflows in government securities denominated in local currency.
These factors led to the excess supply of foreign currency over demand and gave the National Bank to replenish international reserves through interventions in the interbank foreign exchange market for a total amount of 322,3 million dollars.
In particular, 183,0 million dollars was purchased during implementation of the intervention by requesting a better rate and 139.3 million dollars on a single course.
Interventions by selling foreign currency to the national Bank within one month not spent.
As of July 1, 2019, the volume of international reserves cover 3.4 months of the future import, which is sufficient for fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations and current operations of the government and the National Bank.
By the end of 2018, the international reserves of Ukraine grew by 10.6% on 1 January 2019 amounted to 20.8 billion dollars (equivalent).