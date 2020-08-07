Ukraine’s international reserves increased by 1%
Ukraine’s reserves were close to 29 billion dollars
Ukraine’s international reserves rising for two consecutive months. From the beginning, the size of the reserves grew by $ 3.5 billion.
In July international reserves of Ukraine grew by 1% (to 287,24 million dollars),writes the website of the National Bank on Friday, August 7th.
From the beginning, the size of the reserves grew by $ 3.5 billion (13.8%).
On August 1, the size of reserves $ 28,802 billion.
“The growth of reserves in the past month, primarily due to the successful placement of government Eurobonds”, — stated in the message.
The current volume of the international reserves covering 4.9 months of future imports, which is sufficient for fulfillment of Ukraine’s obligations and current operations of the government and the NBU.
We will note, Ukraine’s reserves are growing for two consecutive months. After declining 1.3 percent in may, in June, they increased from 12,4%(more than $ 3 billion).
