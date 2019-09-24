Ukraine’s national team volleyball lost in the quarterfinals of the European championship
Ukraine national team lost to Serbia in the quarterfinals of the European championship in volleyball.
Ukrainian volleyball players won the first set, but then lost the next two games, according to Sportarena.
“The fourth set Ukraine held quite strongly and managed to level the score. But on tie-break force is not enough – Serbia from the very beginning I took the advantage and brought the game to win”, – stated in the message.
The most productive in the national team of Ukraine in this match was Jan Ereschenko (18 points), Mr Wiecki (17) and Yury Semenyuk (12).
Serbia in the semi-finals will play against France. In the other match will meet Poland and Slovenia.
As reported, the Ukrainian national team on volleyball for the first time since 1997, reached the play-offs of Euro-2019.