Ukraine’s national team volleyball lost to the current Champions of Europe
At the European championship on volleyball among the men, which takes place in France, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands ended the group stage.
The Ukraine national team, scoring three wins against Czech Republic (3:1), Montenegro (3:1) and Estonia (3:0), ahead of schedule provided to itself an exit in 1/8 final and got through the group stage of the European championship for the first time in history. Therefore, for the match with Poland, by the way, the current champion of the Old world, wards of state crostinis came out relaxed and not burdened with thoughts about achieving results. Apparently, this fact played with our kids a cruel joke, and “yellow-blue” gave the match virtually without a fight in three sets— 17:25, 16:25, 15:25.
Results of other meetings in the group: Montenegro — Poland — 0:3, Estonia — Netherlands — 1:3, Czech Republic — Poland — 0:3, Estonia — Poland — 1:3, the Netherlands — Montenegro with 3:0 Estonia — Montenegro — 0:3, the Netherlands — Poland — 0:3 Czech Republic — Estonia — 3:0, Netherlands — Czech Republic — 2:3, Czech Republic — Montenegro 2:3.
Final standings:
1. Poland — 15 points (sets — 15:1);
2. Netherlands — 10 (11:7);
3. Ukraine — 9 (9:8);
4. Czech Republic — 6 (9:11);
5. Montenegro — 5 (7:11);
6. Estonia — 0 (2:15).
Thus, finishing third in the group in the 1/8 finals the team of the Ugis Krastins will play against Belgium, who finished their group In second place. The fight will take place on 21 September in the Belgian Antwerp — it turns out that the “yellow-blue” will play actually in the hotel.
Other pairs in the playoffs were: France — Finland, Italy, Turkey, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Russia, Greece, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany.
