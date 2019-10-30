Ukraine’s public debt began to grow again
Total public (direct and guaranteed) debt of Ukraine in September increased by 1.25%, or 1.03 billion compared to the previous month.
Thus the debt was $ 82,95 billion dollars such data on Tuesday, October 29th, has published the press service of the Ministry of Finance. According to the Department of public and publicly guaranteed debt at the end of September 2019 997,75 amounted to 1 billion hryvnia against 067,13 2 billion, or 81,92 billion a month earlier.
The total amount of direct debt as of 30 September amounted to 1 758,01 billion or 73 billion dollars against 1 809,9 billion or 71,73 billion a month earlier.
The direct external debt decreased from the month of 39.82 billion dollars to of 38.67 billion. Direct internal debt increased from 805,24 billion hryvnia to 826,81 billion (in dollar equivalent increased from of 31.91 billion to $ 34,33 billion dollars). Publicly guaranteed debt on 30 September amounted to 239,74 billion, or 9.95 billion dollars.