Ukraine’s public debt in dollars is growing
In July 2019 total debt of Ukraine grew by 2.5% ($2.04 billion). It reached $82,4 billion About it the Correspondent with reference to data of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
Thus, the state and state guaranteed debt at the end of July amounted to 2 066,92 billion hryvnia (82,4 billion dollars) to 2, 102,41 billion hryvnia (worth 80.35 billion) a month earlier. In hryvnia terms, it declined slightly due to fluctuations of the hryvnia exchange rate.
The total size of direct public debt as at 31 July was 1 811,7 billion hryvnia (72,22 billion dollars) against 1 832,3 billion hryvnia (70,02 billion) a month earlier. The direct external debt for the month decreased from 40,12 billion dollars to 39.93 billion.
Direct internal debt increased from 782,42 billion to 810,06 billion (in dollar terms increased from 29.90 billion to $ 32.29 billion dollars).
Government guaranteed debt at 31 July 2019 amounted to 255,22 billion or 10.17 billion dollars. Thus at the end of 2018 the national debt as a whole rose by 2.6%, or $ 2.02 billion to $ 78,32 billion. A year earlier the national debt has increased by 7.5%, or $ 5.33 billion to $ 76,31 billion.