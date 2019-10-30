Ukraine’s public debt in September rose to $83 billion
As of late September, the volume of public and publicly guaranteed state debt of Ukraine increased in dollar terms by 1.02 billion, up 82,95 billion US dollars. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Finance, reports UNN.
So, in the hryvnia equivalent amount of debt for the period decreased by 69,44 billion hryvnia, to 1,997, 75 trillion UAH.
With the beginning of the year, in January-September, the national debt increased by 4.63 billion, but decreased by 170,7 billion hryvnia.