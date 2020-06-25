Ukraine’s public debt increased by 720 million dollars per month
Total public and publicly guaranteed debt in may in national currency rose by 0.59 percent to 2.21 trillion UAH. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of Finance.
Foreign currency debt increased by 0.83% to 82,12 billion.
It is reported that in may the Ministry of Finance attracted UAH 51.6 billion from the placement of government bonds, including in the national currency – UAH 41.8 billion and UAH 9.8 billion (equivalent) from the sale of foreign currency-denominated six-month bonds at 368,8 million dollars.
At the same time, in may, the Ministry of Finance has redeemed the second issue bonds of external state loan under the guarantee of the United States worth more than $ 1 billion.
Taking into account payments on government bonds during the reporting period, the expenditure on repayment of public debt amounted to 43.2 billion UAH, and the service is 12.7 billion.
“Fluctuations in the currency market in may was minimal (according to the NBU, the hryvnia against the U.S. dollar has appreciated by about 0.3%). Accordingly, the impact on the state of the public debt was insignificant”, – stated in the message.
