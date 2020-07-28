Ukraine’s state debt grew by $3 billion a month
Photo: pixabay.com
Since March, the national debt increased by almost $ 5 billion
The national debt of Ukraine in dollar terms reached 85 billion in the national currency — 2,269 trillion.
In June Ukraine’s public debt increased to 2.89 billion dollars (3.5%)- up to 85 billion, according to the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, July 28.
In the hryvnia equivalent of the public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to 2 269,17 billion (+ 59,71 billion — 2.7%).
As at 30 June the external debt amounted to 1 364,38 billion UAH (60,13% of the total debt) or 51,12 billion, domestic debt — 904,79 billion UAH (39,87%) or 33,90 billion.
The national debt is 2 002,57 billion UAH (88,25% of the total debt) or 75.02 billion. Publicly guaranteed debt is 266,6 billion UAH (11,75%) or 9.99 billion.
We will note, in may the national debt of Ukraine increased by 0.68 billion us dollars (0,8%) to 82,12 billion.
Another month renegading Verona 1.05 billion dollars, AB mattegoda declined by 3 billion dollars(3,6%) to of 80.38 billion.
korrespondent.net