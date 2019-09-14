Ukrainian actress Alyona Lavrenyuk showed my mom and daughters

Ukrainian theater and film actress, star of “11 children with Morshyn” and “DZIDZIO Bass” and shared with fans a touching shots from a recent family photo shoot.

In the shootings involved the daughter of the actress – Pauline and Zoe and her mother. They were all dressed in white dresses. Posing with her hair down and barefoot. The images turned out very tender, and the pictures are nice.

“3 generation” — simply signed photo Alain.

