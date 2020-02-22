Ukrainian Amos got the win in the main fight of the Bellator tournament 239 (video)
Yaroslav Amosov and ed Ruth before weighing
26-year-old Ukrainian, who competes in the Welterweight weight class, the Yaroslav Amosov defeated American ed Ruth in the main fight of the Bellator tournament 239.
The fight took place in the arena, WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville (USA) and ended in a unanimous decision in favor of the Ukrainian all judges gave a narrow win to Yaroslav (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Amos won his 23rd win in 23 fights, and fourth win in his four fights in Bellator.
Recall that Amos is an honored master of sports of Ukraine.