Ukrainian animal on the verge of collapse – Medvedchuk
Photo: zagittya.com.ua
Viktor Medvedchuk
The government contributes to the destruction of livestock to increase the import dependence of Ukraine, says the head of the political Council opsi.
The current government sees the crisis in the Ukrainian livestock and purposefully contributes to the destruction of one of the most important sectors of the economy. Tamasauskiene the party website on Tuesday, July 28, was made Chairman of the political Council of the party of the Opposition platform ‒ For life, people’s Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.
According to him, development of livestock – an important condition of food security of Ukraine, but in our country the industry is on the verge of collapse.
“According to the State statistics service, on June 1, 2020, the number of cattle in Ukraine was estimated at nearly 3.47 million heads, which is 6.6% less than on the same date in 2019, including cows – 1.78 million head (-6,3%). As specified, the reduction in the number of cattle at the reporting date is fixed and in agricultural enterprises ‒ by 8.5% (to 1.03 million head), and in households – by 5.7% (to 2.44 million head). In addition, according to the state statistics service, the number of pigs to the beginning of the current month compared with the period a year earlier was reduced by 5.3% (to 6.07 million heads), sheep and goats‒ by 6.3% (to 1.47 million head), poultry by 1.9% (to 248,79 million head)”, – said Medvedchuk.
He added that a severe crisis is also the dairy industry.
“In January ‒ June 2020 7.7 times increased supplies of butter to Ukraine. With regard to milk and cream, while imports showed an increase of 5 times,”– said the MP.
Medvedchuk also noted that in January-June 2020 Ukraine sold abroad dairy products at $87.5 mln. significantly reduced the export of butter (43%) and milk and cream (36%).
He stressed that the sector needs a long-term comprehensive state support.
“The current government does not see the crisis one of the most important sectors of the economy and purposefully promotes its destruction to increase the import dependence of Ukraine on the core issue of food security,” concluded Medvedchuk.
korrespondent.net