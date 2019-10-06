“Ukrainian”: another CIA agent was ready to testify against trump
Another U.S. intelligence officer is considering a complaint filed in the case of possible pressure of the US President Donald trump to Ukraine. About it reports The Guardian citing the NYT.
“The second intelligence officer is considering a complaint filed in the case of the relationship of Donald trump with Ukraine”, — is spoken in the publication.
The second potential whistleblower trump has a “more direct information” about the events than the first informant. He also allegedly talked to the inspector General of the intelligence community Michael Atkinson to confirm the information in the first complaint against trump, writes UKRINFORM.
I wrote “FACTS” to discuss trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky question about the investigation against former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and his son hunter in Ukraine led to the beginning of the investigation in Congress under the impeachment of the President of the United States.
Published on September 25, the transcript of the conversation trump and Zelensky, July 25, and the complaint of the employee of special services of these negotiations suggests that the trump urged the Ukrainian colleague to investigate unproven suspicions about Biden.
Democrats in the U.S. House of representatives initiated impeachment proceedings since trump’s accusations that the White house tried to use foreign influence to his advantage in the presidential election in the United States.
