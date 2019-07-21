Ukrainian Artem Konovalenko became the European champion U20 triple jump

| July 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

​Украинец Артем Коноваленко стал чемпионом Европы U20 в тройном прыжке

Ukrainian Artem Konovalenko became the champion of Europe among juniors (U20) in the triple jump.

In the course of events that take place in the Swedish Boras, a 19-year-old athlete showed the best result in his career, jumping 16,50 meter.

​Украинец Артем Коноваленко стал чемпионом Европы U20 в тройном прыжке

In the high jump silver medal was won by 18-year-old Oleg doroshuk – 2.14 m. the Winner was the Belgian Thomas Karma – 2,22 m.

​Украинец Артем Коноваленко стал чемпионом Европы U20 в тройном прыжке

We will remind that on Saturday Maguchy Yaroslav became the champion in the high jump and Valeriy Ivanenko – in the hammer throw.

On Friday gold in the competition in the hammer throw among boys took Michael Cohan.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.