Ukrainian Artem Konovalenko became the European champion U20 triple jump
July 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukrainian Artem Konovalenko became the champion of Europe among juniors (U20) in the triple jump.
In the course of events that take place in the Swedish Boras, a 19-year-old athlete showed the best result in his career, jumping 16,50 meter.
In the high jump silver medal was won by 18-year-old Oleg doroshuk – 2.14 m. the Winner was the Belgian Thomas Karma – 2,22 m.
We will remind that on Saturday Maguchy Yaroslav became the champion in the high jump and Valeriy Ivanenko – in the hammer throw.
On Friday gold in the competition in the hammer throw among boys took Michael Cohan.