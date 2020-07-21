Ukrainian Arti launched a flash mob on Patrico beaten at Volochisk add Ivanova
Yuri Ivanov
Ukrainian futbolin Arbre vistupili on Patrico his colleagues Yuri Ivanova, yakogo after the match of the 24th round Perso play “Agrobank” – “Minay” nbit breaking thepresident Ukraïnskoï Asian football (UAF) and the President of “Agrobanka” Oleg Sobutsky. Podenok vdbase have MST Volochisk Hmelnitska region.
Simoriah add publle video with the hashtag “Mi koopa’yasa”. Stink asked the UAF to hold Rossman pokerati Vinny have scandalous incident, pormo dynamomania.com.
“I – futbolniy arbtr. It does not matter on any run I pretyy. I just want pocuvanie in respec I the nobility, that the UAF zahida me I moï law. I ask you to spend Rossman I pokerati fact, people believe themselves Visim from the law. On f Yuri Ivanova Mauger Buti vascular us. “Sobocki, #minicooper YASA”, – is told in zayavi.
For Versu Sobotkova, he, on the contrary, amagasa of utimate people from radical di schodo Ivanova.