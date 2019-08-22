Ukrainian athlete has established two unique world records (photos, video)
Candidate master of sports in gymnastics Ukrainian Victor on one Side, born in a small village in Dnipropetrovsk region, has set a world record for push-UPS on the floor in a vertical position.
While in the handstand and wrung out up without support, the athlete did 55 reps 45 seconds and surpassed two world records — for the total number of continuous push-UPS in the handstand without support (previously, the best result was 51 times) and the number of continuous push-UPS in the handstand without support for one minute, surpassing the previous record by ten repetitions.
Note that now one Side, being a candidate master of sports (CCM) in gymnastics and bench press, working as a gymnastics coach and crossfit. “Gymnastics is a dexterity, precision, beauty and power. As well as excellent control of their bodies and flexibility“—says of his favorite activities Victor, who devotes all of himself from the age of five.
.
Photo title UKRINFORM
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter