Ukrainian athlete has gone missing in Japan (photo)
Alexey Borisenko
Ukrainian runner, coach in skiing Alexey Borisenko has disappeared in Japan.
The connection man does not go from February 28. There he went to participate in the marathon, but the competition was canceled due to the coronavirus. On the return flight on 6 March, the athlete villages.
Now the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan works closely with the local police. There are already several versions. One of them is alleged the man went to conquer mount Fuji. Search operation continues.
“Was the survey of things our compatriot, who gave reason to believe that he could go to climb mount Fuji. Was immediately launched search and rescue operations, used machinery, helicopters, 8-9 March conducted search operation”, – said the head of management of crisis situations of the Department of consular service of the foreign Ministry Maxim Kovalenko.
He added that while a positive result the search did not bring, but they will continue.
