Ukrainian athletes collected “harvest” of medals on the penultimate day of the Universiade (photo, video)
It turned out quite successful for the Ukrainian athletes the penultimate day of competition at the Universiade, which is held in Italian Naples. Our boys won ten awards in a variety of types, bringing the total to 20 (6 gold, 7 silver and bronze) and climbed to 11th place in the overall medal standings.
17-year-old Eva Meleshchuk in gymnastics became the best in exercises with clubs, gaining 21,050 points and ahead of Zohra Agamirova from Azerbaijan (20,200) and Russian Ekaterina Seleznev (20,000).
Also a little earlier Meleshchuk won the bronze medal in exercises with a Hoop, losing only to the same Ekaterina Selezneva, as well as Belarusian Yulia Evchik, and our team became the second in team all-around, behind only Russia.
Proved to be the fastest of the Ukrainian athletes in the relay 4×400 meters. Our girls are composed of Mykolenko Maria, Anastasia Greneway, Catherine Klimuk and Tatiana Melnik conceded to rivals after two stages, but the final two were able to overtake all and on the finish, showing the time 3:30,82 seconds, ahead of nearest pursuers from Mexico by 1.81 seconds.
Tatiana Melnik
By the way, another one of our relay team in race walking for 20 km, which amounted to Helen Sobchuk, Valentine mironchuk and Mary Piluk, won silver behind at the finish only to competitors from Australia.
Was not equal to our girls in sector for high jumps. Yulia Chumachenko and Irina Gerashchenko climbed the two highest steps of a pedestal, showing the results of 1.94 m and 1,91 m. Third place went to Germany’s Imke Onnen that to overcome the slats at a height of 1.91 m spent more attempts.
Yulia Chumachenko
Sunday, July 14, at the Universiade final day of competition.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter