Ukrainian banks can now accept worn notes
The national Bank improved interaction with clients — individuals and legal entities — with cash. About it reports a press-service of the NBU.
In particular, the regulator has clarified the definition of a number of signs of wear and damage bills. Also, the Bank determined that the receive and send significantly worn banknotes for research in the Central Bank can not only authorized banks, but also all Ukrainian banks.
In addition, the collector of the company’s common requirements, which were previously performed only by banks and they relate to the withdrawal and transfer of suspicious banknotes to conduct research in the national Bank, and the withdrawal and transfer of banknotes, painted with a special solution due to unauthorized intervention into the device for storage of values, to law enforcement agencies.
Introduced a new requirement for the organization and conduct of banks and armored car companies training activities with the aim of increasing the knowledge of staff working with cash signs of authenticity and solvency of banknotes (coins) of the national currency.
The relevant provisions are contained in the resolution of Board of National Bank of Ukraine No. 114 dated July 31, 2020 “On approval of Amendments to the Rules of determination of payment signs and exchange of banknotes, change and turnover coins of national currency of Ukraine”, which takes effect from 1 September 2020.
