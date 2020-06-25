Ukrainian basketball player in the NBA passed test positive for coronavirus
Alex Laziness
Center, “Sacramento kings” and the national team of Ukraine Alexei Laziness passed test positive for COVID-19.
However, Alex maintains a positive attitude.
“Yesterday I took a test in Sacramento, which showed that I have COVID-19. I want to thank the entire kings organization for their great care and the very NBA for the implementation of protocols that allow me to learn about it at an early stage”, – quotes Twitter basketball isport.ua.
“I immediately isolated themselves and now look forward to when I get better and will be able to join his teammates in the fight for the playoffs” – with optimism has declared Laziness.
It is reported that together with the Ukrainian basketball player two “kings” – buddy Heald and Jabari Parker also passed tests that showed a positive result.
We will add, that began the process of preparation for the resumption of the NBA season. And the first step is to check the players on the coronavirus.
On the eve it became known that the virus is picked up by Nikola jokić and Malcolm Brogdon, and a number of other players.