Ukrainian beautiful women volleyball team won the prestigious European tournament (photo)
On the last weekend in Ljubljana (Slovenia) hosted a one star stage of World round on beach volleyball — Intercontinental series of international tournaments. It’s nice that the victory was won by the Ukrainian sisters-beauties Irina and Inna Makhno.
Our compatriots in the group stage of the tournament consistently beat a couple of Gravender/Simonsson from Sweden 21:19, 21:11 and the new Zealand Duo Bill/MacDonald— 21:23, 21:11, 15:9. At the stage of the playoffs was defeated Japanese Duo Mite/Hashimoto — 21:13, 21:11, and then in a serious fight sisters coped with a couple of vouchers-Stam from the Netherlands— 21:16, 19:21, 15:8.
In the final confrontation Ukrainian women met with Norwegian women in ancient Egypt/the Tveit Cortland. The first set remained for opponents, but then managed to turn the tide of a badly-old for the match and eventually won— 14:21, 21:16, 15:13.
Note that this is the first major success in the career of 24-year-old sisters. .
