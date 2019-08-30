Ukrainian beauty-athlete earlier won the “Diamond League” (photos)
24-year-old Ukrainian long jumper. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk ahead of schedule became the winner of “Diamond League” — a series of prestigious commercial competitions.
She scored 21 points in the first four stages in which he participated, and pulled away from her nearest competitor, German woman, Maliki of Mahambo, five points. Note that the Ukrainian was unable to win a single start of the Diamond League season-2019 (Marina was second in Doha with a best of 6.74 m and a third in London, jumping by 6.78 metres), but the total figure allowed her to advance to become unreachable for the rivals.
One more our compatriot high jumper Andriy Protsenko sensationally won the final stage of “Diamond League”, held in Zurich, Switzerland. 31-year-old Ukrainian, having overcome a lath at height of 2.32 m, had his best result of the season and ahead of the Aussie Brandon stark and Bulgarian Tihomir Ivanov, who stopped on the result of 2.30 metres.
Andriy Protsenko after the triumph in Zurich. AFP photo
Note that from 2017 in the “Diamond League” the rule according to which the winner is not the one athlete who was in the lead in the overall standings throughout the season and showed the best result in the final stages in Zurich or Brussels (to be held September 6).
We will add that earlier the winners of the prestigious commercial competition from Ukrainians became Olga Saladuha (triple jump) in 2011 and Bohdan Bondarenko (high jump) in 2013.
.
Photo Getty Images
