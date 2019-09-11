Ukrainian beauty-athlete with a personal record won an unusual competition (photo…
On 9-10 September in the capital of Belarus — Minsk — hosted the athletic match between Europe and the United States. Ukrainian athletes, who took part in an unusual competition, brought several medals in the General coin box.
Competition in the high jump among women was won by Yulia Levchenko. Our compatriot obeyed strap of 2.02 m, and did it on the first attempt, which was the best result in her career, as well as the Ukrainian record in the category up to 23 years. Second place was taken by another Ukrainian Irina Gerashchenko with a score of 1.98 m, and third place went to Russian Maria Laecken.
Yulia Levchenko, Maria Laecken, Irina Gerashchenko
An absolutely flawless performance from Team Europe’s Yuliya Levchenko in the high jump.
Seven first time clearances from 1.87 m all the way through to a lifetime best of 2.02 m! #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/l2rlMcKtTt
— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) September 10, 2019.
Also the gold in the women’s 400 metres hurdles went to Anna Ryzhikov. Showing the race result 55,32 s, Ukrainian was ahead of Lea Sprunger from Switzerland (55,46 sec) and the Briton Meghan Beesley (55,49 sec).
Note that in the overall Europe scored more than 100 points more than Europe (724,5 against 601,5), and was the winner of the competition.
