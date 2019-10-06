Ukrainian beauty beh-Romanchuk became the silver medalist of the world championship (video)
At the world Championships in athletics, held in the Qatari capital Doha, the Ukrainian Treasury has replenished with one more medal.
Following the “silver” Jaroslava Maguchy in the sector for the high jump, reward the same samples in the long jump was won by Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, enabled website “FACTS” in the list of most beautiful women in the Ukraine.
Our athlete showed the best result of the season, in the fifth attempt jumping of 6.92 m, and in the final minutes ahead of the nearest rival, the Nigerian ESE Brum, only one centimeter! The champion was German Malaika of Mahambo, which in three cases broke the mark of seven metres and in the best attempt jumped on 7.30 m, which was the best result of the season in the world.
Thus, having won two silver medals at the current world Championships, the Ukrainian athletes have surpassed his own record two years ago when jumping in height Yulia Levchenko got one “silver”.
