Ukrainian beauty from the rating of “FACTS” for the second consecutive time won the prestigious fitness tournament…
31-year-old native of Cherkasy Oksana Orobets, which “FACTS” included in the list of most beautiful women in the Ukraine, won the prestigious competition in bodybuilding and fitness Arnold Classic Europe IFBB Elite Pro is in category of women’s fitness, held in Barcelona (Spain).
Our sportswoman was not equal in the category girls the above 163 cm (height Oksana — 170 cm), and the Ukrainian award received from the hands of Arnold Schwarzenegger, named after the tournament. Besides the beautiful figurines Orobets received a certificate for 5 thousand dollars in prize money.
“For performance in the free program took the music of Queen “Show must go on”. For me this track is symbolic as this is my final competition season and with the scene I say goodbye. Everyone loved my costume and I understand you, I love it! Every detail is handmade, and the body suit weighs 1.5 kg, which is not very convenient to dance, but it’s worth it, “—wrote the athlete on his page in Instagram.
Note that this is the second triumph of our countrywomen on this level in may Orobets also won “gold” at the tournament Arnold Classic IFBB Elite Pro Africa in Johannesburg (South Africa).
Photo and video Instagram Oksana Orobets
