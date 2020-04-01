Ukrainian became the most expensive player of the championship of Belarus
Oleksandr Noyok
Authoritative analytical portal Transfermarkt made a revision of the value of the players acting in the championship of Belarus.
As a result, the nomination was led by the midfield players of “Dinamo-Brest” Belarusian Mikhail gordeychuk and Ukrainian Oleksandr Noyok and their colleague role of BATE Stanislav Dragun, who were evaluated by analysts of a 1.5 million Euro.
Prior to that, headed the list of most expensive players of the championship of Belarus, former football player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Yevhen Khacheridi, who is currently a teammate of Gordeychuk and Nojoke, has lost $ 1.75 million and dropped to 5 th place (1.2 million).
It is noteworthy that in the top 10 not got another ex-Dynamo and Ukrainian Artem Milevskiy.