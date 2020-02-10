Ukrainian became the owner of ‘Oscar’ in 2020: who and for what she gave her

10 Feb eminent representatives of the global film industry gathered in Los Angeles for the ceremony “Oscar-2020”. Among the winners of the prestigious prize turned out to be Ukrainian producer Olena Andreycheva, which received the statuette for best documentary short film “learn to ride a skateboard in a combat zone (if you’re a girl)” says 24tv.ua

Photo: screenshot Instagram/_andreicheva/

“Learn to ride a skateboard in a combat zone (if you’re a girl)” (Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) — the 40-minute picture, which has already managed to thunder in Hollywood, winning a BAFTA award in 2020.

Photo: screenshot Instagram/_andreicheva/

Tape “to learn how to ride a skateboard in a combat zone (if you’re a girl)” tells the story of a non-profit organization Skateistan, which has existed in Afghanistan since 2007. This kind of school for girls from poor areas of Kaloba, which allows Teens to acquire the skills of reading, writing and master the skateboard. It should be noted that the female population is not eligible to participate in sports competitions.

Ukrainian Elena Andreycheva and Carol Dysinger produced the picture and got her first “Oscar”. It should be noted that Andreycheva Elena was born in Kiev but lived for a long time in London. She wrote about this on his website. There she is working on the development of British television, creating documentary films on urgent social themes – imprisonment, human trafficking, and immigration.

Photo: screenshot Instagram/_andreicheva/

92-I award ceremony “Oscar” was held in Los Angeles on 9 February.

With a list of all winners can be found here.

