Ukrainian became the world champion in Sambo (photos)
At the world championship in Sambo, which takes place in Seoul (South Korea), the moneybox of the national team of Ukraine has replenished with the first medals.
“Gold” our team brought Vladislav Rudnev (pictured in the header together with the coach-father) in the category up to 74 kg. final fight of our compatriot defeated Istama Kurbatov from Uzbekistan. Thus Vladislav repeated his success a year ago at the world championship in Bucharest (Romania), becoming already a double world champion.
The moment of victory
Another award, this time bronze was won by our compatriot Natalia smal in category to 72 kg. In the semifinals, the Ukrainian in a tense struggle gave way to Russian Anastasia Hamackova, which in the end became world champion. The silver prize-winner was Nino Odzelashvili from Georgia.
The moment the semi-final bout
Natalia smal (second from right) at the awards ceremony
Thus, after the first day of competition in the asset our athletes to two medals. Lead in the overall medal standings Sambo wrestlers of Russia, in which the assets of seven gold and two bronze medals.
Photo of Sambo Federation of Ukraine
