Ukrainian became the world champion on chess among juniors (photo)
A native of the city of Chernomorsk Odessa region Evgeny Shtembulyak became the world champion among juniors (in age category up to 20 years). As reported in Federation of chess of Ukraine, the youth world championship was held in the capital of India Delhi. The competition was attended by 78 players, including 15 grandmasters and 33 international masters. Recall, the Ukrainian athlete (high jump) Yaroslav Maguchy won in the category “Rising star” at the ceremony of awarding the best athletes of Europe.
Eugene Shtembulyak confidently walked the whole distance. Taking the lead after the fifth round, he didn’t let go until the very end of seven victories and four draws.
The victory earned him the final nine points from 11 possible and “clean” first.
A party Eugene held against the representative of the Russian Federation Valadar Murzina, which surrendered on the 63rd move.
In the championship among girls to be the better all Ukrainians by Maria Berdnik. She scored 8 points out of 11 possible, enabling her and in the end to take 4th place.
.
Photo courtesy of Eugene Tambolaka
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter