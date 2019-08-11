Ukrainian became the youngest European champion in the history of diving (video)

August 11, 2019 | Sport
13-year-old Ukrainian Oleksiy Sereda became the youngest European champion in the history of diving.

It is reported by the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

“Alex Sereda put a gold dot in the statements of the Ukrainian team at the home championship of Europe. 13-year-old athlete won the individual in the tower and became the youngest European champion in history, diving, surpassing the record of Britain’s Tom Daley. Our congratulations to the athlete, his family and all of the coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine”, – stated in the message to the NOC in the social network Facebook.

Earlier passing in Kiev the European championship on a diving Alexey Sereda paired with Oleg Serbin took second place in the final of the synchronised 10m platform.

