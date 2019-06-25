Ukrainian because of the falling smartphone is stuck in the hatch upside down
The rescuers of the State emergency service rescued the victim
A resident of the Ukrainian capital is stuck in the hatch, helping the stranger to get a smartphone for a cash consideration of UAH 500. As reported on the Facebook page “Kiev Operational”, the incident occurred on the street Tsvetaeva, 18 (Troyeshchyna). Published online funny video attracted tens of thousands of views.
In the video you can see how the rescuers of the State emergency service in just a few seconds out virtually naked victim, stuck in the hatch upside down. Your man could get.