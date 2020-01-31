Ukrainian biathlete is the best shooter of the world Cup
Darya Blashko
Ukrainian athlete Daria Blashko is a leader in precision shooting at the end of 6 years of world Cup stages on biathlon.
The percentage of hits athletes is of 90.1%. Daria made 142 shots, 128 hit the target, writes Tribuna.
The top 10 also includes Vita Semerenko (3rd place) and Yulia Jim (7th place).
The worst result among the Ukrainians Anastasia Merkushina – 55-e a place with the accuracy 79.7 per cent.
Shooting:
1. Darya Blashko (Ukraine) – 90.1% And
2. Franziska Preuss (Germany) – 89.5% Of
3. Vita Semerenko (Ukraine) – 89,2%…
7. Jim Yulia (Ukraine) – 88,6%…
19. Olena Pidhrushna (Ukraine) – 85,1%…
41. Valentina Semerenko (Ukraine) – 82,4%…
55. Anastasiya Merkushyna (Ukraine) – 79.7% Of