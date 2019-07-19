Ukrainian border guards amused the network is a strange request

| July 19, 2019 | News | No Comments

Украинские пограничники развеселили сеть странной просьбой

Ukrainian customs officers of the Odessa airport amused Ukrainians rather unusual request.

So, the staff of the border Department of the Odessa airport asked about the unusual “strengthening”. The report stated that the guards need a “extra tool”. We are talking about rubber truncheons and handcuffs.

Photo a report appeared on the page in Facebook community, “Baba I kit”.

Украинские пограничники развеселили сеть странной просьбой

In the letter, a photo of which was published, the guards turn to the chief of the Odessa frontier, with a request to allocate them in connection with the increase of the load additional “technical means” crossing point “Odessa Airport”. Such a petition was put forward in connection with the sharp increase in passenger traffic this summer.

Guards to ask them to allocate an additional 33 rubber batons, as well as 33 pairs of handcuffs.

The truth here is the form in which a petition was made, a little alarming. So, the guards report that the funds they need in order to provide “a comfortable environment for entry into Ukraine”.

Of course, that is so resonant and extraordinary document could not cause a violent reaction of the users.

“Welcome to Odessa”, “Is that an airport, not a BDSM porn?”, – write in the comments.

Украинские пограничники развеселили сеть странной просьбой

Украинские пограничники развеселили сеть странной просьбой

Reference: BDSM (short for bondage, domination, sadomasochism) is one of the types of sexual practices, according to which exchange of power in an erotic form as well as role-playing, submission and domination.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.