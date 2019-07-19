Ukrainian border guards amused the network is a strange request
Ukrainian customs officers of the Odessa airport amused Ukrainians rather unusual request.
So, the staff of the border Department of the Odessa airport asked about the unusual “strengthening”. The report stated that the guards need a “extra tool”. We are talking about rubber truncheons and handcuffs.
Photo a report appeared on the page in Facebook community, “Baba I kit”.
In the letter, a photo of which was published, the guards turn to the chief of the Odessa frontier, with a request to allocate them in connection with the increase of the load additional “technical means” crossing point “Odessa Airport”. Such a petition was put forward in connection with the sharp increase in passenger traffic this summer.
Guards to ask them to allocate an additional 33 rubber batons, as well as 33 pairs of handcuffs.
The truth here is the form in which a petition was made, a little alarming. So, the guards report that the funds they need in order to provide “a comfortable environment for entry into Ukraine”.
Of course, that is so resonant and extraordinary document could not cause a violent reaction of the users.
“Welcome to Odessa”, “Is that an airport, not a BDSM porn?”, – write in the comments.
Reference: BDSM (short for bondage, domination, sadomasochism) is one of the types of sexual practices, according to which exchange of power in an erotic form as well as role-playing, submission and domination.