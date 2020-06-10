Ukrainian boxer flew to Los Angeles to prepare for the championship battle with Ramirez
36-year-old Ukrainian ex-world champion by the WBC Welterweight Victor Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) arrived in Los Angeles to prepare for the duel with 27-year-old current world champion in the WBC and the WBO in the weight category, American Jose Ramirez (25-0, 17 KO’s).
“Flew in for training. I hope this time the fight will take place! As we say, God loves a Trinity!”, – wrote Postol in Instagram, sharing photos from Los Angeles.
Initially, the fight against American was to be held may 9 at the Save Mart Arena in California, but was postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Earlier it was reported that the fight Postol – Ramirez could be held in August.
Recall, 3 October 2015 Postol won the vacant world title in a match against the Argentinian Lucas Martin Matthysse.
23 Jul 2016 lost to American Terence Crawford unification bout for the title of world champion under versions WBC and WBO in the 1st Welterweight division.