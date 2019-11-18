Ukrainian boxer from Gorlovka harshly knocked out his opponent in the U.S. (video)
30-year-old Ukrainian boxer Ivan Golub (18 wins, 14 of them by knockout, 1 loss) led the successful fight in salt lake city (Utah, USA). Born in Gorlovka, in the Donetsk region, defended the title of world champion in light-Middleweight weight under version WBC (USNBC), sending out the Colombian Genera Gonzalez (19 wins, 15 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw).
During the fight blue had an indisputable initiative, forcing the opponent to basically defend. After the eighth round there was an incident — the team exhausted the Colombian decided that the battle should end, but the referee in the ring pointed to the fact that, according to the regulations, boxers have to hold on to the ring for ten rounds and ordered Gonzales to continue the fight.
In the end, in the last round of our national series of attacks sent the opponent to the canvas of the ring, after which the fight was stopped.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter