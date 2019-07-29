Ukrainian boxer-puncher effectively defeated the opponent in the U.S. (video)
24-year-old native of Vinnitsa Sergey Bogachuk (15 wins, all by knockout), who competes in the Welterweight, won a landslide victory in a fight with Mexican Fernando Marin (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout, 4 losses, 3 draws), held in Hollywood (California, USA) in the evening of Boxing Hollywood Fight Nights.
Our compatriot from the first seconds of the fight seized the initiative, methodically throwing blow after blow to the opponent that the Mexican answer in fact was not. The beating took place unilaterally, and in the end, in the middle of the third round, the referee decided to stop the fight, giving the Ukrainian the victory a technical knockout.
Note that the famous American promoter Tom Leffler flattering on Bogachuk and his Boxing skills, comparing Ukrainian with the legendary boxer. “Sergei listens to all the advice of his trainer, Abel Sanchez. Bogachuk reminds Gennady Golovkin when he was at this stage of his career. Sergey is a hard worker, strong puncher. Sanchez says he is committed and disciplined. You can see the result. Sergey can end a fight with one punch and beating a rival series. Bogachuk has become one of my favorite fighters. Abel brought his Mexican style. Sergei proved that he has a strong chin. It provides the spectacle, dominates the ring and is of high intelligence. In recent years, Bogachuk worked together with Golovkin. He well gets in the body, alternating these attacks with the power“—quoted official website ringtv.com.
