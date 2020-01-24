Ukrainian boxer will not be in February, the world champion under versions WBC and WBO, and all of coronavirus
Viktor Postol
Ukrainian boxer Welterweight Victor Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) will carry out fight against the world champion, American Jose Carlos Ramirez in China, as it was planned earlier.
The whole reason the outbreak in China of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
“Most important is the safety and health of our soldiers and all those working to fight. I hope soon the situation will be brought under control. Look forward to that soon again be able to host the Mission Hills Haikou (on Hainan island)”, – quotes the President of Top Rank Bob Arum official Twitter of the promotion company. Recall that China has suspended the conduct of all sporting competitions because of the spread of coronavirus.
Note, the Postol fight and Ramirez, in which Ukrainian can win titles for the WBC and WBO Welterweight champion, was originally scheduled on the night of 2 February.
Previously held weighing of boxers. Both fighters fit into the weight limit. Ukrainian showed weight at 66.3 kg, the greenback was slightly heavier.
In the last fight Postol unanimous decision victory over Mohamed Mimoonam (21-2, 12 KO’s).