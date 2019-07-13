Ukrainian bullfinch became the champion of Junior Wimbledon (photos, video)
On Saturday, July 13, hosted the final match of the Junior Wimbledon, which fought a 17-year-old Ukrainian Daria Snigur (17-th position in the world Junior ranking) and 16-year-old American Alex Noel (14-I).
From Kiev came to a decisive confrontation with a winning series, composed of 11 matches. Moreover, Daria just a week ago, defeated Alex Noel in the final of the tournament in Roehampton (6:1, 6:2).
“I’m really glad I made it to the final, but I have to stay calm and concentrate on the final. I don’t like big courts, a lot of people. I’m still not used to. In the past year I’ve been here performed and played on the fourth court. And I was scared. But get used to it, when all clap and cheer for you,” confessed Daria Snigur before the decisive match.
Unfortunately, at the beginning of a decisive meeting Dasha could not cope with the nerves, and American led — 4:1. However, Snigur took himself in hand and having won five (!) games in a row, celebrated the success of the first party — 6:4.
Repeated pattern and in the second set. The only difference is that Noel has won — 3:0. Snigur but again showed character and brought the matter to triumph — 6:4. Bravo, Dasha!
Daria Snigur with the main trophy Junior Wimbledon
By the way, Daria Snigur managed to repeat the achievement of 15-year-old our Kateryna Bondarenko, which in 2004 in the final of the Junior Wimbledon defeated the future first racket of the world Ana Ivanovic (by the way, the woman now married to a famous German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger).
Photo Twitter Of Wimbledon
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter