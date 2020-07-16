Ukrainian business announced disappointing plans for the future
In the plans of many companies firing employees
Business does not expect a rapid improvement of the performance of its activities, despite the easing of some restrictions.
Heads of Ukrainian companies pessimistic on the future of economic growth in Ukraine due to quarantine measures. This is evidenced by report data Business expectations of enterprises of Ukraine from National Bank for the second quarter of 2020.
According to the survey, the level of business activity of enterprises decreased to the lowest values for all the observations after the first quarter of 2015 — 90,8% (in I quarter of 2020 — 110,5%).
“Business does not expect a rapid improvement of the performance of its activities, despite the abolition of a significant number of limitations and implementation of adaptive quarantine after overcoming the first wave of the spread of the virus,” says the review.
Business predicts that in the course of the year, the growth rate of consumer prices will grow to 7 percent annually (in the first quarter to 5.1%).
Increases the proportion of companies that predict a reduction in the number of employees in their enterprises. Only 9.1% of companies plan to hire new employees over the next 12 months. Reduction of staff provide for 26.3% of the surveyed companies.
Significantly decreased and the number of companies planning to increase salaries to their employees over the next 12 months. Such is 36.5% (versus 63.4% in the previous quarter).
Another survey of the NBU was held from 4 may to 3 June 2020 among the leaders of 691 enterprises.
