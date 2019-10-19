Ukrainian Carnations lost to Russia and lost the League title (video)
World champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC Carnations Alexander suffered the first defeat in his professional career, losing the fight by a knockout Russian Arthur Beterbiev, holder of the IBF title.
As noted SportArena, in the first round, the rivals tried to play actively, both went to the attack and made accurate shots.
But in the second half of the match, the Russian started to play aggressively, and in the ninth round finally took the initiative. In the tenth round Beterbiev sent three Cloves down, then the referee left the battle.
As a result – an early victory of the Russians, who managed to unify the titles of the world champion under versions WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion.
Ukrainian lost for the first time since August 2012, when he lost in the semifinals of the London Olympics boxer from Kazakhstan Adilbek Niyazymbetov.
Recall that a Stud won the title of world champion light heavyweight champion under version WBC in December 2018, knocking out the canadian Adonis Stevenson.
In March, he defended the title, defeating Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu.