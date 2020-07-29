Ukrainian carriers received new permits from Romania and Poland
In trucking is a recurring problem with permissions
Ukrainian carriers will be able to issue almost 13 thousand additional permits in two EU countries.
The authorities of Romania and Poland issued additional permits for Ukrainian carriers in 2020, which will soon be available for registration. Said this yesterday, the press service Mininfrastruktury.
Thus, Romania has already passed 8000 forms additional permissions.
“Of the 8,000 permits for Ukrainian carriers will make 3,000 permits for bilateral and transit transport and 5000 permits for transit transportation”, – said the Minister of infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Crickley.
Also 4711 Polish additional permits were delivered to the Embassy of Ukraine in Warsaw, which soon will be in Ukraine. Among them: the universal permission of Euro-3 dedicated 2817, universal permits Euro-4 – 452, and permission of universal Euro-5 – 1442.
Earlier it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers introduced ‘mirror’ measures to countries that impose restrictions for Ukrainian carriers.
The trade representative of Ukraine: Quotas Poland transportation – “economic genocide”
korrespondent.net