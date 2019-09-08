Ukrainian Chernyshev won the tennis tournament in Croatia
Marina Chernysheva
Kharkov Marina Chernysheva became the winner of tournament of the International tennis Federation (ITF) in the capital of Croatia Zagreb with a prize Fund of $60 thousand.
In final, 20-year-old Chernysheva (400-I racket of the world) for 1 hour and 10 minutes defeated 28-year-old Hungarian River-Luka Jani (276) – 6:1, 6:4, according to UKRINFORM.
For Chernysheva, it was the first final on the ITF tournaments W60 and fourth this season. In February-March, the Marina has won two 15 tournament in Turkey and one became a finalist.
Tennis portal of Ukraine notes that at the tournament in Zagreb in seven matches (including qualifiers) Chernyshev has not lost a single set, beat four players from top 250 – one of them previously held 60 position in the world classification.
Success in Zagreb will allow the Marina to rise to more than 100 positions for the first time in his career to rank 280-th place.