Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk became the Vice-world champion in blitz
December 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Anna Muzychuk
Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk became the silver prize-winner of the world blitz championship which ends today in Moscow.
Anna scored 12.5 points out of 17, half a point behind Russian Ekaterina Lahno.
Taking the lead after the first day of the competition, Lagno did not hide their intentions to defend the title won in 2018 in St. Petersburg.
12 points scored by the Chinese tan Junyi and Russian Valentina Gunina. Additional indicators ahead of the Chinese player.